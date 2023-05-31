WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a passing vehicle Wednesday morning.

The West Lafayette Police Department was called to Sagamore Parkway West just east of the interchange with Soldiers Home Road on reports of a pedestrian possibly running into oncoming traffic just before 4:45 a.m.

While attempting to locate the person WLPD was told that the person had been struck by a passing vehicle. Officers arrived at the crash scene and located the female victim. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle involved was not injured and took a voluntary blood draw as a matter of procedure in the investigation. Investigators do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the crash.

The identity of the female victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation as of Wednesday morning.