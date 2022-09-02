BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus mosquitoes have been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program.

Where do these mosquitoes live?

The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in places like ditches, open septic systems, discarded tires, birdbaths, unused wading pools, untended swimming pools and swimming pool covers, clogged roof gutters, and any unused containers that hold water for days at a time.

How to avoid stagnant water:

Drain or discard old tires or other containers that can hold water

Repair septic systems

Drill holes in the bottom of containers that are left outside

Clean clogged roof gutters

Keep your grass short and shrubs trimmed

Frequently replace water in pet bowls

Install or repair window screens and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home

West Nile Virus transmission and symptoms

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes that have first bitten an infected bird. A person can begin to show symptoms 3 to 15 days after the bite. Most people will have mild to no symptoms.

Some common symptoms:

High fever

Severe headache

Neck stiffness

Muscle weakness or paralysis

Nausea or vomiting

Sore joints

Confusion

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for West Nile Virus.