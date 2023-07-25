INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation expects westbound I-465 on the southwest side to be ready slightly ahead of schedule.

INDOT said westbound 465 will open to traffic in time for morning rush on Thursday, July 27. All lanes closed between I-65 and I-70 on July 7 for drainage structure improvements, road upgrades and bridge maintenance. Most of that work is now complete.

INDOT had initially expected the interstate to reopen on Saturday, July 29. That will instead happen two days ahead of time, the agency said in an update released on Monday.

Starting Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, crews will lift the closure, with traffic returning to a temporary travel configuration featuring three lanes with concrete barriers on both sides that will allow crews to do additional work nearby.

INDOT closed 465 to give crews access to areas where it would be otherwise dangerous to work when dealing with traffic. As a result, several ramps shut down. The same stretch of eastbound 465 closed from June 2 to June 22 for similar work.

Drivers on eastbound I-465 should continue to watch for trucks entering and exiting as work continues on the project connecting I-69 to I-465, INDOT said.

Travelers should also be aware of nightly paving on Harding Street under I-465; crews will replace pavement that was removed to accommodate bridge work on I-465.

The projects are laying the groundwork to widen I-465 to four lanes by the end of 2024 as part of the “I-69 Finish Line Project” connecting Indianapolis to Evansville.