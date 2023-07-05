INDIANAPOLIS – It’s almost time for westbound I-465 to close on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the interstate between I-65 and I-70 starting after evening rush on Friday, July 7.

Work will include drainage structure improvements, pavement refurbishment and bridge maintenance. The interstate is expected to reopen on Saturday, July 29.

INDOT is closing the entire interstate for about three weeks to give crews access to areas where it would otherwise be dangerous to work when dealing with traffic.

The official detour is I-65 and I-70 through the South Split. The following ramps will close along 465:

I-65 northbound/southbound to I-465 westbound

East Street/U.S. 31 to/from I-465 westbound

Harding Street/S.R. 37 to/from I-465 westbound

Kentucky Avenue/S.R. 67 to/from I-465 westbound

The southbound U.S. 31 (East Street) ramp to I-465 westbound will remain closed through late 2024, INDOT said.

INDOT is laying the groundwork to widen the interstate to four lanes by the end of 2024. The work is part of the “I-69 Finish Line Project” to connect Indianapolis to Evansville.

Map of westbound I-465 work via Indiana Department of Transportation

Eastbound I-465 work wrapped up in June

From June 2 to June 22, INDOT closed the same portion of eastbound I-465 for construction.

Crews placed thousands of tons of stone and asphalt during the work.

They also laid down draining structures, set posts for sound barriers, added lighting towers and worked on three bridge deck overlays.

Ongoing closures and stoppages

INDOT said daytime single-lane and nightly double-lane restrictions are expected throughout the duration of the project.

Drivers should also watch for 20-minute stoppages at Harding Street, Bluff Road and Meridian Street. Those are needed to move equipment in and out of the work zone, INDOT said.

Travelers should also be on the lookout for large trucks and equipment entering and exiting the work zone.