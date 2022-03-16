WESTFIELD, Ind. — On Monday, Westfield City Council voted 5-2 against a proposed ordinance that would have formed a new disability advisory council.

Councilman Scott Willis helped draft the ordinance and ensured it made it on this year’s agenda. However, only one other councilman, Jake Gilbert, voted in favor.

“I was concerned going in that we didn’t have the votes, but I was committed to at least putting it out there,” said Willis. “I tried to stress with them: there are other cities in Indiana that are doing the same thing, and they’re doing it very well.”

Neighboring cities such as Fishers and Carmel have already passed similar ordinances. Willis said he spent several weeks consulting with those city officials, as well as local superintendents, and even Westfield’s own ADA coordinator before drafting a proposal of his own.

“At no time did anyone come to me with ideas on ‘Hey, I can support this if you’ll do this.’ It was just kind of – it got political, unfortunately,” said Willis. “I think the overall view was: this is not something we were going to do.”

Willis said the goal for the disability advisory council was to represent the needs and interests of Westfield residents living with disabilities. He said those residents would then have the opportunity to also share the various issues and challenges they face with the city council.

“It’s not growing the government. It’s not giving the government additional power,” said Willis. “We’re already bound by law to address ADA compliance issues so this isn’t anything new.”

“I absolutely was hoping that Westfield would jump on board,” said Joanne Tedesco, a Westfield mother and disability advocate. “The disability council would actually take into account the needs of the entire disability community, which includes young people such as Madelyn – born with a disability – or someone that’s going to become disabled – like my father who is an amputee.”

Joanne’s 12-year-old daughter, Madelyn, has autism and a rare gene disorder called DDX3X. Originally from northwest Indiana near Michigan City, the Tedesco family said they moved to central Indiana to be closer to better resources for Madelyn.

“We came to Westfield from northwest Indiana because the resources weren’t as great in that part of our state unfortunately,” said Joanne. “So we came to Westfield where the services were great. We love the school and got her the services that she really deserved.”

When researching the area, Joanne said she thought it was neat that neighboring communities were so involved with their own disability councils. She was hoping to start something similar for the families in Westfield.

“There’s a lot that exists here in Westfield, but just getting a strategic plan and working all together is really what the [disability advisory] council was going to be all about,” said Joanne. “But we’re still going to move forward.”

Willis said Joanne approached him nearly eight months ago looking to bring something like the disability advisory council to fruition. Although the outcome was not what either would have liked, they both said they vow to continue pushing for more.

“You know we actually look at this as a win because it did bring awareness to our city overall and so we’re just going to keep on with that mission,” said Joanne. “I definitely believe the door is still open. The council was very willing to have us come back, try it again, maybe prove ourselves a little bit before they think about voting ‘yes’ the next time.”

“We’re not going to give up,” said Willis. “If this door’s been closed we’ll open another one.”