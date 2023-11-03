UPDATE (11/3/23): The four people who got medical treatment including one bus driver and three students were released from the hospital without injury.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Police are investigating after a Westfield School bus with 21 students and a driver collided with a truck Friday morning.

The school said this happened around 8:15 a.m. and the bus collided with the truck, towing a backhoe near 193rd Street and Mule Barn Road.

Scene of Westfield bus crash on Nov. 3, 2023

Westfield Fire Department assessed all people at the scene and determined that there appeared to be no injuries to the 21 students and two drivers involved.

School officials said out of an abundance of caution, some students and the bus driver were taken for additional medical assessment. A separate bus took students to school from the crash scene.

The families of the students were notified of the accident.

