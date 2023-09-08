FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers, annoyed by the sometimes dangerous glares of sunlight gleaming off of passing cars or, during the winter, bright white snow along the edge of the road may be tempted to install permanent tinting to their windows.

But did you know there are limits on how dark you can make your windows as well as what windows can be tinted depending on your vehicle type in Indiana?

“The law in the state of Indiana requires that if you are going to have window tint, that you’re not allowed to have any window tint on the windshield that goes below what the manufacturer already has, and it’s not allowed to be reflective,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

According to Ames, sedans are able to tinted up to a 30% reduction of incoming sunlight on the front driver’s side, front passenger side, and back windows. While for SUVs the driver’s side front window and front passenger windows can be tinted up to the legal limit of 30%, while rear windows can be tinted without limit.

Ames adds that it’s ISP policy to not have tinted windows on patrol vehicles as the superintendent wants the public to be able to see troopers as they operate patrol cars in public.

“I have made a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a mirror effect on the outside of their window, and that is 100% illegal in the state of Indiana, and the driver was required to remove that from their windows,” Ames said.

When a driver with tinted windows is pulled over, Ames suggests rolling down the driver’s window as the officer approaches the vehicle.

“We are looking for these infractions, it’s about officer safety,” Ames said. “Basically, when we walk up to a vehicle we should be able to see from the front window how many people are occupying the vehicle.”

Ames added that darker window tint can become a safety issue for drivers especially at night time where you are travelling through an already dark landscape and reducing the amount of light that comes through the windows which reduces the vision level of the driver.

There are some drivers, who due to a medical condition, require tinting on their windows. Ames said those folks must have the required medical exemption waiver to present to police, which must be re-issued yearly.

When conducting a traffic stop, Ames said officers often have a tool with them that allows them to determine the tint percentage of a window which lets them know when a citation is needed.

Driver’s worried about the level of their window tinting should take their vehicle to a window tint professional who can test the level of light reduction. But there’s also a simple way to test your window tint.

“For a really simple way to see if your window is tinted too dark, take your driver’s license, roll the window partially down and stick the driver’s license against the inside of the window,” Ames said. “You should be able to see your license through that window. If you are unable to do so, your going to have window tint that’s too dark here in the state of Indiana. That’s the simple easy way to do it, but the best way to check is take the vehicle to a professional and be able to have them say yes or no that window’s not going to be legal in the state of Indiana.”