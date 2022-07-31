INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools system is set to begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 1. Here is what all parents, students and faculty can expect.

All IPS schools will be opening the 2022–23 school year with full in-person learning for all students in grades Pre-K–12. Here is all the info the school system says you need to know:

COVID Guidelines

IPS’ COVID-19 protocols, according to the IPS website, have not changed since the end of the 21-22 school year. Masks will remain optional for students in 2022-2023.

For full student immunization record requirements and detailed IPS COVID protocols, click here.

Tutoring

IPS announced that for the 2022-2023 school year, free tutoring will be offered to all students. In partnership with the Tutored by Teachers group, the program will begin Sept. 12 and will meet virtually twice a week.

The deadline for students to register for the free tutoring program is Aug. 5. Click here to register.

Transportation

Over the summer, IPS launched a school bus improvement initiative that included:

Revamping bus routes,

Raising driver wages, and

Securing another transportation facility.

As a result, IPS said it believes bus transportation will be safer and more efficient. The school system is encouraging parents to keep contact info updated in the software PowerSchool as that is how families will receive information on school bus delays and uncovered routes from First Student, the district’s provider.

For more info on IPS transportation, click here.

Food

This year, the Bus Stop Cafe, or food bus, will return after a 3-year hiatus to three IPS locations:

Stratford Apartment Complex,

Martin Luther King Community Center,

and the Haughville Public Library.

For more info on this year’s IPS lunch menu and food services, click here.

Supplies and textbooks

All families of IPS students, according to its website, are required to pay textbook rental fees unless approved for textbook and educational benefits assistance for the current school year. To apply for textbook finance benefits, click here.

For a list of IPS’ current textbook rates, click here. Payments, IPS said, can be made online using MySchoolBucks.

As for other school supplies, each student’s list varies depending on school and teacher. For a full collection of IPS school supply lists, click here.

Student Dress Code

IPS says that all students are expected to be complying with the dress code starting on the first day of school. The dress code, which covers standard, athletic and dress-up attires, can be read in detail here.

Additionally, students can submit dress code exemptions based on health or religious causes here.