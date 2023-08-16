Patrons ride a Ferris Wheel at the Indiana State Fair Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS — As fairgoers prepare to make their final plans for the summer, the Indiana State Fair is entering its last week for the season full of fun events and activities.

Here is what you need to know:

Remaining deals:

On Aug. 16, AAA cardholders will receive free admission with a valid AAA membership card presented at the gate with one valid card per person.

The last $3 Thursday is set for Aug 17; $3 gate admission, $3 Midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.

Finally, Friday, Aug. 18, Military and First Responders Day presented by Peterman Brothers. First responders, current and former military, and their families receive free admission with valid ID presented at the gate.

Event highlights:

Former Indiana Hoosier great Quinn Buckner will meet fairgoers on Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m.

The ever-popular Budweiser Clydesdales have made it to the Indiana State Fair for this week.

Canine Dog Stunt Show from Wednesday to Friday only.

Swifty Swine Racing Pigs will continue throughout the week at Main Street.

Experience the excitement of the Pacers Sports & Entertainment Exhibit at the Harvest Pavilion.

Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Space Experience. Space Ham uses the camera on your phone to transport you to a unique outer space arena filled with Hammy’s friends and activities.

Family-friendly basketball movies at the Harvest Pavillion.

Xpogo: Extreme Pogo Stunt Team in the Backyard (12 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Charles Hollis “Chuck” Taylor, the man behind that famous shoe- the Converse All-Star. Learn his story at the Indiana History Train in MHS Family Fun Park from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage:

Aug 16: Happy Together Tour with The Turtles, featuring Little Anthony, Gary Puckett, The Vogues, The Classics IV, & The Cowsill.

Aug 17: Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres.

Aug 18: Daniel Gerard Breland, known as Breland, is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who rose to prominence with his 2019 debut single “My Truck.”

Aug 19-20: Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans.