PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A massive fire continued to burn overnight at the Walmart distribution center in Plainfield.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, sending a plume of black smoke into the air that was visible for miles. The fire also dumped debris and ashes on surrounding areas.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far about the fire.

Where and when did this happen?

The fire started around 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart distribution center located at 9590 Allpoints Parkway. Smoke from the large fire was visible from several miles away. Neighboring facilities were evacuated as a precaution and nearby residents were urged to shelter in place.

The warehouse spans about 1.2 million square feet. Smoke even showed up on weather radar!

How did it start?

We won’t know the cause of the fire for days or even weeks. Investigators haven’t had a chance to get inside the facility yet due to the ongoing effort to put out hotspots that continue to spark.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson said it appeared the fire started on the third floor of the warehouse. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) will take the lead in investigating the cause.

What was inside the distribution center?

The warehouse contained a variety of items set for distribution, including clothing, food, electronics and a lot of shipping materials.

“If you can think of it, it’s probably in there,” Anderson said of the facility and its contents.

How big was the firefighting effort?

At the fire’s height, nearly 200 firefighters were involved in the effort to put it out. The Plainfield Fire Department was conducting training nearby and responded to the fire within minutes, according to Anderson.

Firefighters encountered raging fire and thick smoke with zero visibility. Crews fought the fire for about 30 minutes inside the warehouse before switching to a defensive operation.

Was anyone hurt?

According to Anderson and Walmart officials, the warehouse’s approximately 1,000 employees were inside the building when the fire broke out. All of them were able to escape and are accounted for.

Two firefighters were briefly unaccounted for after crews retreated from the warehouse’s interior. They were located after a “few tense minutes,” according to Anderson.

What happened to the employees?

Plainfield school buses transported the workers to a reunification site on Smith Road. Many employees left their phones behind during the evacuation and couldn’t contact their loved ones.

A Walmart spokesperson said all affected workers will be paid for 40 hours this week, plus any overtime, as the facility remains closed. The company said it would assist with lodging and transportation for employees who needed it.

Many workers will get temporary reassignments. The company said the “resiliency” of the supply chain should help shoulder the load in the wake of the fire.

What about all the debris?

One of the unique impacts from the fire was the amount of ashes and debris that rained down on surrounding areas. Our news crews and viewers snapped photos of debris on streets and in yards.

Officials urged residents to avoid touching the debris because it could potentially be toxic. They said it was best to err on the side of caution.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Environmental Protection Agency have been called to analyze the debris and assess the air quality.