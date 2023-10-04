INDIANAPOLIS — Next month, Indianapolis residents will be able to make their voices heard in the 2023 municipal election on Nov. 7. However prior to Election Day, multiple locations will be open throughout the city for individuals to vote early.

Early voting for this election will open on Oct. 11 at the City-County Building, according to Indy Votes. Additional early voting satellite sites will open on Oct. 28 throughout the city of Indianapolis.

In this particular election, Indianapolis residents will be voting on a number of races, including the Indianapolis mayor’s race as well as various City-County Council seats.

According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, Oct. 10 is the deadline for voters to register for the 2023 election. Residents are able to register to vote by visiting their local county clerk’s office or through the Indiana Voters website.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I take every opportunity to encourage every eligible Hoosier to register to vote!” Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said in the release. “Whether it’s at the Indiana State Fair, county fairs/festivals, or speaking to high school seniors throughout the state, voting is your right and your opportunity to participate in the election process. With the registration deadline approaching, it is so important Hoosiers take a few minutes to get online and get registered. Your vote matters.”

Where can I vote early?

From Oct. 11 to Nov. 6, Indianapolis residents will be able to vote early at the Indianapolis City-County Building, located at 200 E. Washington St. According to the Vote Indy website, voters are asked to enter the building on Delaware Street.

The hours for this location are:

Oct. 11-13, Oct. 16-20 and Oct. 23-27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 6: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Other early voting satellite locations throughout the city of Indianapolis will be open from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5. Those locations include:

Decatur Township Government Center

Located at 5410 S. High School Rd. Voting will take place in the conference room. Voters are asked to enter through door no. 1 on the north side of the building.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Franklin Township Government Center

Located at 6231 S Arlington Ave. Voting will take place in the Community/Training room no. 1. The room is located on the south side of the building and the door is located on the east end of the building.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

Located at 6501 Sunnyside Rd. Voting will take place in the community room. Voters are asked to enter the building using the main entrance on the west side.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Perry Township Government Center

Located at 4925 Shelby St. Voting will take place in the classrooms on the lower level. Voters should enter the building near the ramp door entry.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Indianapolis Public Library – Pike Branch

Located at 6526 N Zionsville Rd.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

Located at 100 W 86th St.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thatcher Park Community Center

Located at 4649 W Vermont St.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Warren Township Government Center

Located at 501 N Post Rd. Voting will take place in the community room. Voters are asked to enter the building through the main entrance.

Oct. 30-Nov. 3: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 4-5: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In all cases, whether residents are voting early or on Election Day, registered voters are required to bring a valid photo ID to participate.

For those who do not vote early, Indianapolis residents are also able to vote on Election Day. For a list of Election Day voting locations, click here.