Where refugees in Indiana are arriving from
The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.
The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Indiana in July 2022.
July refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in July
Indiana
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 36
#2. Burma: 19
#3. Eritrea: 8
#4. Afghanistan: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182
#2. Syria: 270
#3. Burma: 218
#4. Afghanistan: 127
#5. Sudan: 103
States that accepted the most refugees in July
#1. California: 202
#2. Ohio: 166
#3. New York: 152
#4. North Carolina: 150
#5. Texas: 150
Read on to see the countries that Indiana has accepted the most refugees from since October
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Indiana: 155
National: 4,917
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 569
#2. Texas: 454
#3. Ohio: 277
#4. Arizona: 269
#5. North Carolina: 256
#2. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Indiana: 90
National: 1,347
Top states
#1. New York: 179
#2. Wisconsin: 176
#3. Texas: 124
#4. Georgia: 94
#5. North Carolina: 91
#3. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Indiana: 29
National: 3,795
Top states
#1. California: 415
#2. Michigan: 369
#3. Pennsylvania: 300
#4. New York: 289
#5. Texas: 249
#4. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Indiana: 14
National: 1,413
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 111
#2. Texas: 103
#3. New York: 72
#4. Idaho: 70
#5. Arizona: 68
#5. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Indiana: 12
National: 971
Top states
#1. California: 184
#2. Virginia: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Colorado: 78
#5. Washington: 61
#6. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Indiana: 11
National: 196
Top states
#1. Iowa: 18
#2. Washington: 16
#3. Georgia: 15
#4. Arizona: 14
#5. Texas: 13
#7. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Indiana: 8
National: 1,126
Top states
#1. Washington: 332
#2. California: 225
#3. New York: 74
#4. Missouri: 58
#4. Pennsylvania: 58
#8. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Indiana: 5
National: 774
Top states
#1. California: 159
#2. Texas: 99
#3. New Jersey: 53
#4. Pennsylvania: 50
#5. Georgia: 44
#8. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Indiana: 5
National: 378
Top states
#1. Michigan: 66
#2. California: 50
#3. Texas: 45
#4. New York: 30
#4. Pennsylvania: 30
#8. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Indiana: 5
National: 333
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 95
#2. Ohio: 31
#3. New York: 25
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Texas: 20
#11. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October
Indiana: 1
National: 147
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 30
#2. Arizona: 28
#3. Georgia: 21
#4. Utah: 14
#5. Texas: 9
#11. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
Indiana: 1
National: 62
Top states
#1. California: 8
#2. Tennessee: 7
#2. Georgia: 7
#4. Massachusetts: 5
#4. Texas: 5