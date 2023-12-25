INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County residents are encouraged to throw out real Christmas trees at the city’s drop-off locations.

From Monday, Dec. 25 to Wednesday, Jan. 31, from dawn until dusk the sites be open for you to contribute to the environment by giving your Christmas trees a new life as mulch. GreenCycle will be responsible for transforming the collected trees into mulch.

Officials are asking that all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and decorations be removed.

The locations for tree disposal, which change every year, are listed below:

Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair Street | Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd Street | to the left of the entrance

Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court

Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st Street | near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Avenue

Failure to drop off trees in the appropriate location is illegal dumping and is punishable by fines of up to $3,000, according to indy.gov.

For more information, please visit here.