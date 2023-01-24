Couples don’t have to travel as far as Paris to experience a romantic getaway. You can get close to that special someone by taking an intimate trip in the U.S., even in your own state.

When it comes to Hoosiers, Wabash has been given the title of most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana.

Thrillist chose Wabash for its wealth of “romantic strolling options” like David Doud’s Countyline apple orchard, several parks, shopping areas, and a local donut shop.

“Most importantly, there’s the 13-24 Drive In, so you can snuggle up under the stars,” wrote Thrillist.

Wabash is in the northern half of the state, between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

Thrillist’s criteria for selecting the most romantic weekend getaway in each state included no big cities and featuring “smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway.”

Other picks include Walloon Lake in Michigan, Gatlinburg in Tennessee, and Sanibel and Captiva Islands in Florida.

You can see Thrillist’s entire list here: https://www.thrillist.com/travel/nation/romantic-weekend-getaways-couples-trips-america.