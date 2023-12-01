(NEXSTAR) – More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) analyzed federal crime data to determine which cars and trucks were most frequently reported stolen in 2022. They found two pickups took the top spots nationwide: The most frequently stolen vehicles in the country were full-size Chevrolet pickup trucks, followed by full-size Ford pickups, according to the NICB analysis.

It’s no surprise thieves target Chevy and Ford pickups — they are abundant. The Ford F-Series and the Chevy Silverado were the two top-selling vehicles last year, according to Car and Driver.

The country’s most frequently stolen vehicles in 2022, according to the NICB, were:

Chevrolet pickup (full size) Ford pickup (full size) Honda Civic Honda Accord Hyundai Sonata Hyundai Elantra Kia Optima Toyota Camry GMC pickup (full size) Honda CR-V

In Indiana, meanwhile, the list looks quite different. The most-stolen cars in the Hoosier State were indeed Chevrolet and Ford pickups (albeit in reverse order), but Indiana’s list included fewer cars from foreign automakers than the national one.

The most-stolen cars in Indiana, throughout 2022, were:

Ford Pickup (Full Size) Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) Chevrolet Malibu Chevrolet Impala Dodge Charger Dodge Pickup (Full Size) Ford Fusion Chevrolet Equinox Honda Accord Toyota Camry

Throughout the country, reports of vehicle thefts rose 7% from 2021 to 2022, according to the NICB.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe.

The FBI also reported an estimated $6.4 billion was lost to vehicle theft in 2019, the last year of available data.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight,” Glawe said. “Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car.”