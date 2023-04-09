WHITELAND, Ind. – Just over a week later, communities are still cleaning up after a series of tornadoes brought chaos and destruction to so many families across the state. One of those communities hit hardest was in Whiteland, Indiana.

With so many families impacted by last week’s tornadoes, the Whiteland community took it upon themselves to raise money and collect donations over Easter weekend.

This holiday weekend is a time to bring people together and uplift one another, and that is exactly what is happening throughout Whiteland.

On Saturday, Whit’s Inn and Tracy Plaza businesses hosted a huge Easter egg hunt! More than 800 kids came to enjoy a fun afternoon of games, activities, and a visit from the Easter Bunny! But behind all of the Easter fun, the main focus was to raise money and food donations for all of the families impacted most by the tornadoes.

“It just means the world to be able to bring people together like this,” Mark Clark, the owner of the Whit’s Inn, said. “We had food donations, hundreds of people brought easter eggs, and we had over 8000 eggs stuffed with candy… It’s been, you know, as the old saying goes, ‘it takes a village.’”

Along with the community’s generous donations over the weekend, state agencies are also stepping up in a big way!

As part of a one-stop shop, state agencies are providing assistance to anyone directly impacted by the tornadoes. This includes the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Indiana Department of Insurance, Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, Indiana Department of Health, and Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The one-stop shop will be at the Clark Pleasant Administration building through April 14. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 until 2:00 p.m.