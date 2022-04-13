INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather in the forecast Wednesday evening could cause trouble for Hoosiers throughout central Indiana including potentially widespread power outages and damages to homes and structures from strong winds and even a possible tornado.

If you’re faced with a weather emergency — do you know who to call?

Storm resource numbers you should know

AES Indiana: 317-261-8111 Call AES Indiana to report downed power lines or outages.

Duke Energy: 800-343-3525 Duke Energy customers can report outages directly.

Mayor’s Action Center (Indianapolis): 317-327-4622 Call the MAC to report debris or high water.

Hendricks Power Operative: 317-745-5473 For power outages in Hendricks County.

Boone REMC: 800-897-7362 For outages in Boone County.

NineStar Connect: 317-326-3131 opt. 9 For outages in Hancock County.

South Central Indiana REMC: 765-342-3344/800-264-7362 For SCI REMC customers in Brown, Clay, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Putnam counties.

Storm damage can also be reported to the local National Weather Service Office.

You can also refer to the FOX59 Weather Authority apps: