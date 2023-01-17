INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”

For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to book a flight to California or plan a road trip to Texas.

When FOX59 reached out to the west coast-based burger empire about setting up shop in Indiana, this is what we heard back:

While our expansion to the Nashville area will put us closer to many states that have traditionally been out of reach for In-N-Out, the state of Tennessee will be the focus of our growth in the region for quite some time. We have received many thoughtful requests from our customers in the east since our recent announcement, including from Indiana, and we’re grateful for all of them. Denny Warnick,

Chief Operating Officer

In-N-Out said it plans for its first Tennessee locations to be open by 2026. The company said an eastern territory office will be opened in Franklin, and restaurants will be built in “Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

The first In-N-Out was built in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California. The company has since grown to nearly 400 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.

The company is known for offering a “not so secret menu” along with its traditional offerings. Some of the more well known items include a 3×3 and a 4×4 burger, as well as an animal style topping (cheese, In-N-Out’s secret spread, and grilled onions).