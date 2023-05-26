NEW CASTLE, Ind. — All eyes are on New Castle Friday evening as two of the greatest competitive eaters in the world face off at the 2023 Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Championship.

All roads lead to Jack’s Donuts as #1 ranked Joey Chesnut and #2 ranked and 2022 champ Geoffrey Esper will compete at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the corner of 15th and Broad Street in New Castle. Esper set a new world record at the 2022 event by eating 293 donut holes in eight minutes beating out veteran eater and noted chef Patrick Betoletti by 18.

After withdrawing from the prior contest #1 ranked Chesnut poses a direct threat to Esper’s title and record.

The event will feature “Eight minutes of pure sugar-fueled excitement await as you watch the best in the world battle it out for donut hole glory.”

The registration is closed due to the venue being at capacity for the year but fans can still go to cheer on their favorite competitors.