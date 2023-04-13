INDIANAPOLIS — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets has been announced by producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Indianapolis to win tickets for just $10. They will be selling 40 tickets for each show featured in the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre.

The lottery will first begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 and will close at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 20. There will be an additional digital lotteries that will begin each Friday and close the next Thursday for the upcoming week’s performance. There will be tickets available for the performances on April 25 – May 7.

You can use the official app for HAMILTON to enter. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming weeks performance through e-mail and mobile push alerts. Winners will have only two hours to claim their free tickets. The lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with valid photo ID. Each winner may purchase up to two tickets.

Hamilton is a story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway music, with an award winning performance. The masterpiece has won a Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize, among many other awards.

If you just can’t wait, tickets are currently on sale and can be found here.