INDIANAPOLIS — Just hours remain for someone to claim a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The winner must claim the prize no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office (1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis).

Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.

The winning numbers were 8-33-55-59-62. The Powerball was 18.

In most cases, Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. The lottery granted a two-day extension because the deadline would have fallen on the weekend, when its office is closed.

The ticket holder should make sure their ticket is safe, consider consulting a financial advisor and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.