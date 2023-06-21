INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Powerball players should check their tickets!

Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Monday’s drawing. It matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the June 19 drawing were 36-39-52-57-69 with the Powerball of 1. The jackpot was $380 million.

The winning ticket came from Strack and Van Til #8765 located at 9632 Cline Ave. in Highland.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, June 21, with an estimated jackpot of $400 million.