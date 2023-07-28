A ticket sold in Indiana matched four numbers and the Powerball for Wednesday’s drawing, making it worth $50,000.

The Hoosier Lottery said someone bought it at Huck’s No. 320 located at 568 E. Pearl St. in Batesville. The winning numbers for the July 26 drawing were 3-16-40-48-60 with the Powerball of 14.

It continues a recent run of winning tickets in the Hoosier State. While no tickets sold in Indiana have hit the jackpot this month, several Powerball players walked away with $50,000 or more. A ticket sold in Carmel matched five numbers for the July 19 drawing, making it worth $1 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, July 29, with the jackpot estimated at $60 million.