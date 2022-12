INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road.

The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.

No ticket matching all five number plus the Powerball was sold in the Dec. 5 drawing worth $89 million.

The jackpot grows to $100 million for Wednesday’s drawing.