INDIANAPOLIS — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Monday night’s drawing is going to get a handsome consolation prize.

A ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Speedway #8059 at 5945 E. Stop 11 Road in Indianapolis. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday’s drawing are 2-13-29-58-69 with the Powerball of 4.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will have a $31 million jackpot.