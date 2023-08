INDIANAPOLIS – Are your palms itchy? If so, you may be the winner of the $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Noblesville.

The winning numbers for Saturday, Aug. 26 are: 20-22-26-28-63 with a Powerball of 5.

The ticket was purchased at Kroger, at the 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing location in Noblesville.

To check your tickets, you can download the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App here.