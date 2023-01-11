INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball.

The jackpot for the drawing was $1.1 billion. No one won the jackpot.

The winner should keep their ticket in a safe place and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 13, with an estimated jackpot of $1.35 billion—the second largest in the game’s history.