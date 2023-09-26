INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Lottery officials are encouraging Powerball players in Northwest Indiana to check their tickets carefully.

According to a press release sent Tuesday afternoon, a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at LIQGO 511, which is located at 1604 E Summit St. in Crown Point, Indiana.

The winning ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball from Monday’s drawing. The numbers were 10-12-22-36-50 with a Powerball of 4.

Players can check their tickets with the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App. Officials are encouraging Monday’s winner to ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to soar to $835 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. According to Hoosier Lottery, overall odds to win the Powerball are 1 in 25.