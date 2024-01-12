INDIANAPOLIS – Someone in Indiana bought a Powerball ticket worth $100,000.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. The buyer also added the Power Play for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased from Bottles Unlimited located at 427 State St. in New Albany.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 25-40-43-48-50 with the Powerball of 11 and a Power Play of 2X. No one hit the jackpot.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 13, with an estimated jackpot of $77 million.