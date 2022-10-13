INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000.

The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.

The winning numbers were 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office (1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis).

In most cases, Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. The lottery is granting a two-day extension because the office is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The ticket holder should make sure their ticket is safe, consider consulting a financial advisor and call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.