INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets!

Someone in Indianapolis bought a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Monday night’s drawing was purchased at Raymond Exxon located at 2605 E. Raymond St. in Indianapolis.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for the March 20 drawing. The winning numbers were 1-27-32-47-67 with the Powerball of 14.

The winner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 22, with an estimated jackpot of $96 million.