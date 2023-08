INDIANAPOLIS — A ticket sold for Monday night’s Powerball drawing is worth $50,000.

The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Aug. 28 drawing were 4-6-25-55-68 with the Powerball of 26.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, someone purchased the winning ticket at Luke 241 located at 7101 W. 133rd Ave. in Cedar Lake in northwest Indiana.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Aug. 30, with an estimated jackpot of $386 million.