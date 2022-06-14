KOKOMO, Ind. – Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Kokomo.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Village Pantry #5574 located at 420 E. Morgan St. in Kokomo.

The winning numbers for the June 13 drawing were 2-27-42-44-51 with the Powerball of 25. The estimated jackpot was $243 million.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions. They should also consider meeting with a financial advisor.

It’s another notable win for Indiana lottery players. Winning tickets worth $100,000 and $50,000 were sold in Rochester and Indianapolis for the June 6 drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night with a projected jackpot of $258 million.