AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000.

The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball.

Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn.

The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15.

Hoosier Lottery encourages the winner to meet with a financial advisor before calling them at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

No ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. The jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is an estimated $613 million.