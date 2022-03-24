FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this week, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed H.B. 1296 into law. The somewhat controversial legislation allows for legal gun owners to carry without a permit, which was previously required.

Almost immediately after the bill was signed, WANE 15 began fielding questions from permit-holding gun owners about whether the state would issue refunds or reimburse them for the costs to apply for their carry permit. Before the state made 5-year carry permits free in 2020 and lifetime permits free in 2021, permit applications through the state cost $75 with additional fees from the city ($50 and up) and for fingerprinting.

So now that carry permits will not be required in Indiana (the law goes into effect July 1), will those costs be paid back to gun owners?

Short answer: no.

Here’s the longer answer, as explained by Indiana State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz:

“By Indiana statute, effective July 1, 2020, five (5) year handgun licenses were made free of charge (some refunds were provided if the license was not issued) and effective July 1, 2021, lifetime handgun licenses were made free of charge. There were no provisions made for any refunds … These were all enacted prior to the Governor signing HEA 1296, which itself does not go into effect until July 1, 2022. In short, there is no statutory requirement for refunds after July 1, 2021.”

Regardless, Capt. Galaviz said gun owners in Indiana may still need a carry permit if they plan to do any traveling across state lines.

“Your viewer should know that if they travel to a state which requires a handgun license to legally carry their handgun, they will still need their Indiana handgun license as the state they are visiting may recognize it (reciprocity),” Capt. Galaviz said. “It will still be the viewer’s responsibility to find out that information before traveling with their handgun.”