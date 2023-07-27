LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A police investigation is underway after a woman and a young girl were found dead in a Lafayette home.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the residence shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday. In the 100 block of Kinkaid Drive, police reported finding a 43-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl dead inside a home.

Police said “the incident that led to their deaths was believed to be contained in the residence,” but did not provide any further explanation.

Police did clarify that there was no threat to the community, however.

The Tippecanoe County Corner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once notifications have been made.

Police said more details shall be released about the death investigation in the future.