CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville.

An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid backwards into a tree, investigators said.

The passenger, 39-year-old Angela Alcorn of Liberty, was injured in the crash. She was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.

Investigators said Alcorn wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Other assisting agencies included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, Everton Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette County EMS and Reid EMS.