TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Louisville, Kentucky woman was arrested Thursday after driving recklessly northbound on I-65, according to the Indiana State Police.

Viktori Pickett, 24, has been charged with resisting law enforcement, which is a Level 6 felony; as well as reckless driving, which is a Class C misdemeanor.

The trooper attempted to stop the 2012 Ford Flex at 3 p.m. for traveling over 100 mph in a 65 mph zone, but Pickett continued driving.

As she led the officer on a chase, police up the road placed a tire inflation device across the interstate, but she stopped just before hitting the device

Pickett was transported to the Tippecanoe County jail.