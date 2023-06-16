MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police have arrested a Kentucky woman they said was drunk driving in Miami County with her children in the car.

ISP troopers were conducting a traffic stop around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in an area near US 31 and County Road 500 S. in Peru when they saw a 1995 Chevy car speeding in the right lane.

The car, ISP said, failed to yield and drove past the traffic stop going 83 miles per hour while still in the right lane. Troopers then got in their squad car and pulled over the Chevrolet near US 31 and Business 31.

Barbara K. Pyke mugshot

While speaking with the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as 33-year-old Barbara K. Pyke of Union, Kentucky, ISP said a trooper noticed signs that she was impaired. Also inside the car, police said, were multiple children.

Upon further investigation, ISP said Pyke showed more signs of impairment and failed multiple sobriety tests. A preliminary test showed that Pyke had a BrAC of .220%.

Pyke, ISP said, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail. She now faces one count of driving while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 years old, a Level 6 felony.

Due to children being present in the car, ISP said that the Indiana Dept. of Child Services was contacted and that they assisted with caring for the children.

On Friday night, the Miami Co. Jail booking desk confirmed that Pyke was no longer booked into their jail.