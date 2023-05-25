GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is being charged in connection to an October 2022 crash that resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter. Police in Grant County have been seeking 29-year-old Brittney Calvert’s arrest since last Thursday.

Court documents show officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to West 10th Street for an automobile accident on October 14. Officers located a woman later identified as Calvert. She was reported to be holding a toddler that was later identified as her 4-year-old daughter.

Investigators say both Calvert and the girl appeared to be injured. The girl had a severe laceration on the top of her head and she was bleeding from the mouth, nose and head. She also appeared unconscious and was not responding to Calvert.

Calvert was asked by officers what happened. She responded by telling them she was driving a go-kart up and down the street when she lost control of the go-kart and wrecked into the rear of a Cadillac Escalade parked on the street. Officers noted the go-kart was a single passenger and the toddler was sitting on Calvert’s lap. Calvert also said that she hit a pothole and that was what caused her to lose control.

After speaking to a neighbor in the area who saw the incident they confirmed Calvert was driving up and down the street. They added that it was at high rates of speed at times. After seeing the injuries of the impact she ran back to her house yelling for someone to call 911.

The reconstruction team arrived to the scene and conducted their investigation. A chemical test was required due to the severity of the accident and injuries sustained by her 4-year-old girl. The toddler was taken to a local hospital and transferred to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy done three days later on October 17 showed that the 4-year-old’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force injuries following a go-kart vs. motor vehicle collision” and the manner of death was an “accident.”

The toxicology report came back to show Brittney Calvert didn’t have alcohol in her system but tested positive for Delta-9 Caboxy THC, Delta-9 THC, Fentanyl, Norfentanyl, Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

Calvert was charged with neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 Felony; Causing Death When Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance in the Blood, a Level 4 Felony. She also has another pending case from April 2022 where she has multiple felony neglect of a dependent charges.