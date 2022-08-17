RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A Union City woman was killed in a car crash over the weekend in Randolph County, the sheriff’s department announced Wednesday.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities were called to the 1400 block of Union City Pike.

Responders found a woman — identified as 28-year-old Kelsey D. Smith — trapped in her vehicle. After being extricated, she was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said Smith was driving eastbound on Union City Pike. While navigating a curve, she overcorrected, lost control and went off the south side of the road where she struck a tree.