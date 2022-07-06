DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A Tuesday afternoon crash killed a Hartford City woman and left three children injured.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Alyssa Stephens was heading north on Indiana 167 when her car went off the road and rolled over around 3 p.m. Tuesday. It happened north of Delaware County Road 900 N in the northeastern part of the county.

Stephens was ejected during the crash. Three passengers in her car were hurt; the sheriff’s office said they were all children.

One was flown to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis while the other two were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Stephens’ autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation.