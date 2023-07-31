HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Howard County near Russiaville.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to the accident near County Road 400 South and County Road 650 West at approximately 5:03 p.m. on Sunday. When officials arrived on scene, they found a silver Ford Escape that had rear-ended a black Nissan Juke.

The deputies’ initial investigation revealed that the Ford Escape was driven by 64-year-old William Gorman of Frankfort. The Nissan Juke was operated by 69-year-old Terry Tidler. His wife, 62-year-old Gail Tidler, was the vehicle’s lone passenger.

Gorman, Terry Tidler and Gail Tidler were all transported to the emergency room at Community Howard Regional Health with complaints of pain. Gail was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office press release on the incident did not disclose the condition of Gorman or Terry Tidler. The results of an autopsy on Gail Tidler scheduled for Monday were not available via the release.

The case is still under investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office. Those with information on the incident are asked to contact officials at (765) 614-3482. Tips can also be submitted here.