HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman has been found not guilty of murder in a trial in Hamilton County.

Katrina Fouts was on trial for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and failure to report human remains in connection to the death of her husband.

On April 23, 2020, David Fouts was found dead in a ditch near Overdorf Road just north of Noblesville. He was found with cuts on his hand and duct tape residue on his wrists and ankles. Investigators say poisonous mushrooms were also found in his stomach during an autopsy.

Although a toxicology test was inclusive about the mushrooms, investigators say Katrina Fouts had a screenshot on her phone with information on deadly mushrooms. They also said she did not try to contact her husband for days after he went missing.

Katrina Fouts was arrested in September of 2020, along with Terry Hopkins. Hopkins was a former Richmond, Indiana police officer. He was also charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains.

While Fouts was found not guilty on the murder charge, she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains.

Terry Hopkins died while awaiting his trial.

Katrina Fouts is set to be sentenced on March 31.