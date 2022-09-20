ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck.

APD arrived to find a pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old Mandy McClure, suffering from collision injuries on 38th Street just east of the intersection. McClure, police said, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation, APD said, shows that the driver of a blue Chrysler sedan was turning eastbound onto 38th Street when the collision occurred. The driver, identified by APD as 39-year-old Hilary Snyder, did not see McClure crossing the street and her Chrysler hit the pedestrian.

The Anderson Crash Team, APD said, was called to the scene. The case is active and remains under investigation.