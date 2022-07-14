ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after she was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver in Anderson, the Anderson Police Department announced.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a crash near the intersection of 53rd and S. Scatterfield Road.

Officers arrived to find a 45-year-old woman lying in the road. She was taken to an Anderson hospital and later flown to a hospital in Indianapolis due to the severity of her injuries, police said.

Police arrested 76-year-old Leonard Fesler on a charge of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, according to authorities. He was taken to the Madison County Jail. APD said the results of his blood draw are pending.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.