MUNCIE, Ind. — An argument between two women led to a stabbing at a Muncie store, police say.

Around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Muncie Police Department responded to the Food Mart located at 1113 S. Madison St.

Officers found a woman had been stabbed at the location and placed a tourniquet on the injured woman. She was then taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, police said.

The preliminary investigation found the woman’s injury stemmed from a fight with another woman inside the store.

The incident remains under investigation.