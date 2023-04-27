INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one woman was shot in the lower extremities on the cities east side of town while driving in her car, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 56th Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

According to IMPD, the shooting was possibly resulting from a road rage incident that occurred somewhere east of Emerson and the woman then proceeded to drive to the Dollar Tree parking lot.

The victim was reported to be in stable condition. There was also a child passenger in the car who was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Updates will be provided as they become available.