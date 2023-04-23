INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was setting trash on fire in front of a school on Indy’s east side, according to IMPD.

Police were dispatched at approximately 6:19 a.m. to E. 30th St. and N. Post Rd. on a report of a school fire at Renaissance School, where the unidentified woman set the trash cans on fire, then proceeded to dump all of the burning trash on the steps of the school.

She then sat and waited on police to arrive to the scene, according to IMPD. The woman, who is said to be in her late sixties, was arrested on site.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the burning fire, with no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be added as it becomes available.