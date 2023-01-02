The scene of a pedestrian struck on Madison Avenue near Stop 11 Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck near an intersection on Indianapolis’ south side on Monday evening. This is the same intersection where a pedestrian was struck and killed less than two weeks ago.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the scene on Madison Avenue, just north of Stop 11 Road, after a pickup truck struck a woman who was crossing the street.

Police said the woman wasn’t crossing at a crosswalk and that the driver of the pickup remained on scene.

The injured woman is listed as being in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

On Dec. 20, an adult male wearing dark clothing and carrying a mini flashlight was struck was crossing the street in this same area. The man did not survive his injuries.

Police said in that incident the driver remained on scene as well.